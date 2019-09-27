Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E 10600 S
Sandy, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Park Building
9855 South 2300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Park Building
9855 South 2300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Kyle Smith


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Kyle Smith Obituary
Ryan Kyle Smith
1961 - 2019
Ryan Kyle Smith, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away on September 24, 2019, following a valiant battle with cancer. Ryan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 28, 1961 to Jack and Linda Bosch Smith. He was a graduate of Lehi High School, and Utah Valley Technical College with a degree in Electrical Automation. He worked at Varian/Varex Medical Systems for thirty-five years and enjoyed many friendships there. He married Karen Wilding in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 3, 1993. They were later blessed with two wonderful children.
He was very handy and could fix almost anything. He always loved to have a good project and was also fond of gardening, woodworking and ice cream.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was always looking out for and serving his neighbors, friends and family. He served in a variety of church callings all of which he enjoyed.
Ryan is survived by his wife Karen, son Collin (Aubree) and daughter Kirsten, as well as his mother Linda Smith, and siblings, Cliff (Tam) Smith, Danna Lynn Thomas, Jody (Phil) Ralphs, Kendra (Rob) Tate, Kallie (Joe) Grant, and Kelton (Melanie) Smith. He is preceded in death by his father Jack Smith and brother Blake Smith.
He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Park Building, 9855 South 2300 East, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, September 27 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, and prior to the services Saturday at the Park Building from 11-11:45 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.