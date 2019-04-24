1981 ~ 2019

Ryan Paul O'Connell, 37, passed away April 22, 2019 as a result of acute liver failure. He was "born to fly" on June 7, 1981 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kevin and Mary Anne O'Connell. Graduating from Judge Memorial High School in 1999, he then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Aviation Management from Westminster College in 2003, and a Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Utah in 2017.

Ryan knew he wanted to be a pilot from an early age, always asking the tooth fairy to sprinkle him with flying dust- with instructions please! He earned his private pilot's license on December 31, 1999, attaining his goal of becoming a pilot before the Millenium (just under the wire) with the guidance of his flight instructor and very good friend Jerry Carlson. Ryan also became a flight instructor at Salt Lake Community College, a commercial pilot first at Mesa Airlines and then at SkyWest as a Captain. Unfortunately he had to take a medical retirement, which was devastating.

Being able to refocus and earn a Master's Degree in Accounting with Honors from the University of Utah was a major accomplishment for Ryan. He was proud to be able to start a new career at Tesla, making friends in a different field and finding much support both from his team members and Tesla management.

Survived by his parents Kevin & Mary Anne O'Connell; brother Mark Louis O'Connell; Brandy Steele and their son Kyler Merrell; grandmothers Lucille Piquette and Margaret O'Connell; along with many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan and Brandy especially thank Aunt Denise for her unwavering love, support and encouragement through difficult times. Preceded in death by his grandfathers John Louis Piquette and Charles Louis O'Connell, and his grandmother Thelma O'Connell.

Honoring Ryan's request, there will be a graveside service at the Bountiful City Cemetery located at 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah on Friday April 26th at 12:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements provided by Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.odonnellandsons.com. Donations to the Humane Society of Utah at 4242 South 300 West Murray, UT 84107, are appreciated.

Happy flying Ry! You are wearing your treasured Captain's uniform once again. We love you.

Mom, Dad & Markie

