|
|
Sage and Rylie Snow
"The Boys"
Sage Macen August 19, 2001 - March 1, 2019
Rylie Talon August 20, 2002 - March 1, 2019
Our beloved sons, brothers passed away in a tragic car accident Friday, March 1st, 2019.
A viewing for the boys will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 South) South Jordan, Utah. Private services will be held for friends and family. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019