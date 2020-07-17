Sally J. Garcia
1955 ~ 2020
It is with great sorrow that we inform you of Sally J. Garcia's passing at the young age of 65. On July 14th, 2020 the world lost an amazing, beautiful, special lady. Sally passed away surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer that was nothing short of heroic. Sally fought this debilitating disease with honor, dignity and ferocity! Not only did the world lose one of the most caring and wonderful women to ever grace this earth, the world is now short a jeeper, camper, world traveler, adventurer, best friend, fantastic mother, even more fantastic grandmother and loving spouse. Countless people will certainly miss her compassion, her generosity, her humor, her loyalty and her love of life. Sally's death was preceded by her mother Josephine (Pep) and Father Virgil. Sally is survived by her husband of 45 years Bill, her three children Billy (Julia), Brandy (Jeff), Bre (Brad), her brother John and three grandchildren that were one of the greatest joys of her life, Trevor, Nicholas and Jackson.
Services for Sally will be held on July 18th, 2020. There will be a small Mass held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Copperton, Utah, that will be limited to immediate family members only. Immediately following the Mass, there will be a graveside service open to family and friends at 12:30 pm at the Bingham City Cemetery (West Side). If you plan to attend the graveside service please plan to wear a mask and respect social distancing regulations.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a children's charity of your choice
, such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Primary Children's Hospital.