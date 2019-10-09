Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Steglich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Jean Fowler Steglich


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Jean Fowler Steglich Obituary
Sally Jean Fowler Steglich
Apr 10, 1934 ~ Oct 5, 2019
Sally Jean Fowler Steglich returned to her Father in Heaven and her eternal companion on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born April 10, 1934, in Ogden, Utah to Jerold C. and Myrle Dixon Fowler. She was raised in Ogden, attended Pingree Elementary, Lewis Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High in 1952.
She married George R. Steglich in Ogden on February 19, 1954; their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple in January 1965. She was employed at Hill Air Force Base before leaving to spend three years in France and two years in Athens, Greece with her husband who worked for the government returning in 1960 to Roy, Utah where she raised her family. She retired from DDO in 1993.
She was a member of the Lake View Ward and worked in various organizations, she loved working with the youth of the church. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and had a strong testimony of its truthfulness. Her greatest love was her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was blessed to have a companion who taught love, courage, understanding to all.
Sally is survived by her children, Kim Haws, Kevin Steglich, and Kristen Steglich; stepchildren, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Brent (Sandy) Fowler and Jeff (Melanie) Fowler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Joyce, Linda, and Pam.
Our mom loved the simple things in life, her family, friends and being of service to others. We have fond memories of camping at Bear Lake, family gatherings and her always being "boss of the world". She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you mom.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, Capital Hill Senior Living, Summitt Hospice and Touching Hearts for their love and tender care for our mom over the past four years. Especially Gloria, Andi, Noemi, Ashley and Kristin.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now