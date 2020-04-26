|
Sally May Knight
1934 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Sally May Palmasano Knight, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born August 24, 1934 in SLC, UT. She married her best friend, Jerry Knight, October 25, 1963.
She was an animal lover, and family meant everything! She enjoyed camping, get togethers, playing cards and board games, watching football, boxing, ultimate fighting, traveling, and hanging out with her friends.
She is survived by her daughters Kathi Knight and Patti (Norm) Wissler; sons Tom (Rhonda) Knight and Steve Knight; sisters Margie, Myrtle, Evelyn, Linda; and her baby cat Mary Leone. She is blessed with 11 grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Michele, Josh, Jennifer, Aubrey, Daniel, Shanelle, Wes, Nicole, TJ, and has 14 ½ great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, son Mike, parents Malinda and Mike Palmasano, brothers Joe and Tony.
A graveside service will be held April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020