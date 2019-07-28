Home

POWERED BY

Services
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orchard Chapel of the South Bench Ward
1282 W.1875 N.
Farmington, UT
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Orchard Chapel of the South Bench Ward
1282 W.1875 N.
Farmington, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Orchard Chapel of the South Bench Ward
1282 W.1875 N.
Farmington, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ruth Tennant Clark


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April 21, 1943 ~
July 17, 2019
Sally Ruth Tennant Clark, quietly passed away on July 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Sally's courageous and determined life of 76 years was nothing short of a "miracle." Born to Ruth and Max Tennant, Sally was the third of 11 children.
She grew up in Salt Lake City, and graduated from Granite High in 1961. As a young child, she was adventurous and active. She loved doing things that often compromised her dresses, like climbing trees and playing kickball. Sally had heart problems early in life, and this fueled her desire to please the Lord as a daughter, wife, mother, and teacher.
Sally attended the University of Utah and after a 2-year courtship, married Charles Bushman Clark in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on November 24, 1965. Their marriage blossomed in Farmington, Utah where they raised eight boys and one girl.
Sally's greatest teaching took place in the home where her desire to raise a family unto the Lord was paramount. She was vigilant in organizing morning scripture study, prayer, daily chores and home evenings. Sally loved music, singing, cooking, canning, baking, cake decorating, calligraphy, gardening, and writing and sharing thank you notes. Sally was patient, persistent, a listener, and loyal to the demands of motherhood. She took "no guff" from any adversary. She loved church service and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a family, we express our greatest love and appreciation to the Intermountain Medical Center's Heart Institute team in prolonging Sally's quality of life. We love you Mom, and miss you!
Survived by her children: Spencer (Jennifer), Kaysville; Matthew, Kaysville; Richard (Holly), Cedar City; Loren, Kaysville; Nathan (Stephanie), Clinton; Andrew (Megan), Layton; Kimball (Erin), Kaysville; Stuart (Alicia), Clearfield; Sarah Erb (Stevie), Salt Lake City. Also, 23 grandchildren and one on the way. Preceded in death by her husband Charles, and grandsons Eli Connor Clark, George Kimball Clark and Wade Cole Erb.
Friends may visit with family at the viewing on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Orchard Chapel of the South Bench Ward, 1282 W.1875 N., Farmington, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the chapel. Interment: Farmington City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations accepted at the Sally Clark Memorial Account at America First Credit Union, #9111519
Condolences may be shared at: www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now