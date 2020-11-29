1/1
Salvador Abel Mendez
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Salvador Abel Mendez left us on November 24, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 23, 1931. In his youth, he lived in Salt Lake City and Juarez, Mexico where he met and married his wife, Alicia. They settled in Salt Lake City to raise their family. He is survived by his children, Jerry (Cathy), Teresa (Lyle) LeFevre, Salvador (Deborah), Larry; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. Services will be streamed at: https://vimeo.com/483679096. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Arthritis Foundation Utah. Please go
to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
