Salvador A. Mendez
1931 ~ 2020
Salvador Abel Mendez left us on November 24, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 23, 1931. In his youth, he lived in Salt Lake City and Juarez, Mexico where he met and married his wife, Alicia. They settled in Salt Lake City to raise their family. He is survived by his children, Jerry (Cathy), Teresa (Lyle) LeFevre, Salvador (Deborah), Larry; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. Services will be streamed at: https://vimeo.com/483679096
. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Arthritis Foundation
