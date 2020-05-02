|
Samuel George Ruden
1943 - 2020
Samuel George Ruden passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 25, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah after a long battle with heart failure.
Sam was born of goodly parents, Roy S. Ruden and Mary Sodja Ruden on April 15, 1943 in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was the youngest of 12 children. He lived in Helper, Utah until he was 2. Then he moved to Lewiston, Idaho where he grew up and attended Lewiston High School. At the age of 17 he joined the Marines and became a helicopter pilot. He served for 4-1/2 years, including a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam.
Upon his return from serving, he moved to Spokane, Washington where he reunited with his childhood sweetheart Patricia Parmley. They married on April 16, 1966. They have 7 wonderful, different and unique children that they love a great deal.
Sam had a fulfilling 38-year career with the United States Postal Service, ending in Denver, Colorado where he was Senior Plant Manager. He retired with many outstanding accomplishments and awards.
Sam was an amazing husband, father and friend. He loved to play golf, fish, hike and camp in his motor home with his family.
Sam is survived by his wife Patricia Ruden (South Jordan, UT), children John Bean (Portland, OR), Lorie Ruden Ray (Richfield, UT), Maria Ruden Enniss (Salt Lake City, UT), Molly Ruden Underwood (West Jordan, UT), Heather Ruden (South Jordan, UT), Shannon Ruden Mackey (Robbinsville, NJ), Jeffery Ruden (North Salt Lake, UT), and 28 incredible grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Ruden and grandson Marshal Boyd.
Sam was surrounded in love and sadness in his last days of life. His family is happy he is finally at peace and reunited with his parents, his son and many other family members. To honor Sam's legacy, we ask you to perform an anonymous act of service.
The family is grateful for all the love and support we have received from friends and neighbors. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 3, 2020