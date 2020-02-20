|
Samuel Rdell Free
March 15, 1924 ~ February 17, 2020
Samuel Rdell Free, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 after reaching the age of 95 years. After a month of failing health, he died peacefully at his home in Murray, Utah with his children, Gary, Kathy (daughter-in-law) and Carolyn, by his side.
Sam was born on March 15, 1924 in Garfield, Utah to Alice Thompson Free and Samuel Horace Free. As a very young man he learned to work hard and to take on whatever job was available to support himself. He spoke fondly of many happy times while driving trucks in Caliente, NV with a favorite uncle.
Sam was an Army veteran of World War II. He served for 2.5 years with distinction in Patton's Third Army. He bravely fought in the Battle of the Bulge, the third deadliest campaign in American history. He saw a lot of combat and was known for his great compassion with the private civilians in France and Germany. He was always concerned about their welfare. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Nixon Free, on August 27, 1947. They lived together, committed to one another for 65 years. Together, they raised 3 children, living in their Granger home that Sam taught himself how to design and build. Sam enjoyed his time working at Kennecott Copper Mine where he spent over thirty years working as a chemist.
Sam was a self-taught historian. He loved to read about American history and could easily relay details of the important battles in the Civil War or the Battle of Little Bighorn. He read many, many books about the history of our nation. He was especially a champion for justice and an advocate for the downtrodden and impoverished.
Sam loved music and shared that love with his children and grandchildren. In the generosity of his heart, he bought a piano for each of his children so that his grandchildren could learn to play and enjoy the beauty of music. He loved to be with family most of all and was always up for a barbeque, family dinner, or a mint-chocolate chip ice cream cone in his beautifully manicured backyard. He spent time traveling, water skiing, and snow skiing with his children and grandchildren.
He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and he was accepting of everyone, even if their beliefs were different than his. He saw the good in all.
His greatest joy in life was his family. He was a good father who always took care of his children and grandchildren. He did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather to many.
Sam was a strong, humble and good man. He is so loved and will be missed by many!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Horace Free, Alice Free; wife, Dorothy Free; daughter, Linda Paskett; grandchildren, Lindsay Free and Emily Free; brother, Marion Free; and sister, Lavern Macklin.
Sam is survived by his loving children, Gary (Kathy) Free, Carolyn (Michael) Mansfield; 12 Grandchildren; 26 Great Grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Corner Canyon 6th Ward 1750 Aintree Ave. Draper, Utah where friends and family can visit from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 20, 2020