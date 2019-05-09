Samuel Scott Shumway

1968 ~2019

Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend left this earth too soon at the age of 51. Samuel Scott Shumway died in his sleep on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Scott was born on February 20, 1968, the first of eight children, to Howard and Rebecca Shumway. He graduated from Bingham High School in 1986 and served an LDS mission in London England from 1987 to 1989. He worked many jobs in the service industry, most recently working for Brio Home Health and Hospice where he was employed for nearly 9 years. He was a talented artist and created beautiful airbrushed art. He loved music and dancing. He was a bright spot in this world and brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew him. He was brave and wonderful. He opened our eyes to see that love is what matters over all else.

Scott is survived by his parents, Howard and Rebecca Shumway, his siblings Amy (Alan) Dart, Paul (Connie) Shumway, Karen (Reed) Behling, Spencer (Amy) Shumway, Seth (Jennifer) Shumway, Autumn Labarca, Betsy (Steve) Olsen, nieces and nephews, best friend Summer (Jeff) Busjahn and many many friends who love him and will miss him more than words can say.

Special thanks to Brio Home Health & Hospice for caring enough to check on Scott.

The funeral will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan. To honor Scott, please wear purple which was his favorite color.

Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary