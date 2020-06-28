Sandi RaNell Jones Howlett
1939 ~ 2020
Sandi RaNell Jones Howlett, 81, passed away after a long fight with chronic illness on the morning of June 22nd 2020 in Springville, Utah.
Sandi was born in her Aunt Ruby Hawkin's home in Provo, Utah, on June 6th 1939 as RaNell Jones to Nellie West and Paul M. Jones. Raised by her stepfather, she became RaNell Sanders. Sandi spent time all over the west before settling with her family in Utah. She married Bryce Lynn Howlett on August 18, 1960, and in 1965, they moved their young family to Anchorage, Alaska where they lived for 49 years in the 49th state. In 2014, Sandi and Bryce returned to Springville, Utah. Sandi is remembered by her husband, Bryce; their four children, Bryce Lynn Jr.(Kathleen), Garth Kenyon (Jeana), Kimberly, (Alex deLeon), and Corey West (Melissa); their twenty-two grandchildren; and their seven great-grandchildren.
Sandi loved to tell stories and had many stories to tell about her own life. She was raised to the standards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and devoted her life to doing what she could for others. Though she struggled with computers (and technology in general), she served as the Russian Jack Ward program coordinator for many years. When the Anchorage Alaska Temple was rededicated in 2004, she tirelessly stitched and embroidered tissue box covers to donate to the temple. Many of her grandchildren remember visiting her with white trimmings, fabric, or beads in hand as she created the beautiful covers. Sandi's devotion to her family was just as evident to the devotion of her faith. She travelled to almost every grandchild and great grandchild's baptism - not even letting her health keep her away from celebrating her posterity. She made a point to attend weddings and graduations as often as her health allowed. Few things brought her as much joy as her children.
Besides spending time with her family and serving in her community, Sandi was immensely creative. She enjoyed writing, painting, and arranging flowers - to name some of the many talents she honed during her life and many of her children and grandchildren demonstrate an aptitude for her talents. Sandi loved hearing about her posterity's interests and to share her knowledge of the subject.
Sandi loved to learn and spent her time in the pursuit of knowledge and encouraged her family to do the same. When her children were grown and gone, she returned to BYU to complete her degree in communications and graduated in 1993. Many of her children and grandchildren graduated from her alma mater. Sandi firmly believed that the Lord had a work for her on the other side. She often said she believed that when she passed through the veil that she would strap on a backpack and go back to school because she had a work to do.
Sandi loved flowers and asked that those attending her funeral bring a flower to give to those who served her during her time at the care center. Due to COVID-19, restrictions not everyone will be able to bring a flower to the Chapel. Instead, please give a flower to a loved one or someone who has served you. The funeral will be held at the Spring Creek 17th Ward LDS Chapel located at 760 N 400 E, Springville, UT and will be live stream broadcast by the mortuary on our Spring Creek Utah County Mortuary Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am.
For service details, or to share memories, photos, and condolences visit SpringCreekMortuary.com
1939 ~ 2020
Sandi RaNell Jones Howlett, 81, passed away after a long fight with chronic illness on the morning of June 22nd 2020 in Springville, Utah.
Sandi was born in her Aunt Ruby Hawkin's home in Provo, Utah, on June 6th 1939 as RaNell Jones to Nellie West and Paul M. Jones. Raised by her stepfather, she became RaNell Sanders. Sandi spent time all over the west before settling with her family in Utah. She married Bryce Lynn Howlett on August 18, 1960, and in 1965, they moved their young family to Anchorage, Alaska where they lived for 49 years in the 49th state. In 2014, Sandi and Bryce returned to Springville, Utah. Sandi is remembered by her husband, Bryce; their four children, Bryce Lynn Jr.(Kathleen), Garth Kenyon (Jeana), Kimberly, (Alex deLeon), and Corey West (Melissa); their twenty-two grandchildren; and their seven great-grandchildren.
Sandi loved to tell stories and had many stories to tell about her own life. She was raised to the standards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and devoted her life to doing what she could for others. Though she struggled with computers (and technology in general), she served as the Russian Jack Ward program coordinator for many years. When the Anchorage Alaska Temple was rededicated in 2004, she tirelessly stitched and embroidered tissue box covers to donate to the temple. Many of her grandchildren remember visiting her with white trimmings, fabric, or beads in hand as she created the beautiful covers. Sandi's devotion to her family was just as evident to the devotion of her faith. She travelled to almost every grandchild and great grandchild's baptism - not even letting her health keep her away from celebrating her posterity. She made a point to attend weddings and graduations as often as her health allowed. Few things brought her as much joy as her children.
Besides spending time with her family and serving in her community, Sandi was immensely creative. She enjoyed writing, painting, and arranging flowers - to name some of the many talents she honed during her life and many of her children and grandchildren demonstrate an aptitude for her talents. Sandi loved hearing about her posterity's interests and to share her knowledge of the subject.
Sandi loved to learn and spent her time in the pursuit of knowledge and encouraged her family to do the same. When her children were grown and gone, she returned to BYU to complete her degree in communications and graduated in 1993. Many of her children and grandchildren graduated from her alma mater. Sandi firmly believed that the Lord had a work for her on the other side. She often said she believed that when she passed through the veil that she would strap on a backpack and go back to school because she had a work to do.
Sandi loved flowers and asked that those attending her funeral bring a flower to give to those who served her during her time at the care center. Due to COVID-19, restrictions not everyone will be able to bring a flower to the Chapel. Instead, please give a flower to a loved one or someone who has served you. The funeral will be held at the Spring Creek 17th Ward LDS Chapel located at 760 N 400 E, Springville, UT and will be live stream broadcast by the mortuary on our Spring Creek Utah County Mortuary Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am.
For service details, or to share memories, photos, and condolences visit SpringCreekMortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 28, 2020.