Sandra Davis Gardner, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. Sandra was born on October 1, 1937, in Salt Lake City, to Lyle and Anne (Clegg) Davis.
She attended East High School and the University of Utah. She married E. Paul Gardner who, after being drafted, was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert. While there, Sandra took a position as the Assistant to the Developer of the experimental supersonic aircraft, the X-15—all while she was expecting twins. Always a hard worker, she raised her four children while she involved herself in PTA, managing a fitness training facility, and eventually managing and owning one of Salt Lake City's premier wedding venues, The Old Meeting House; something she did for over forty years. She was a talented organizer, planner, and had an eye for detail. Over 6000 events were held at The Old Meeting House where she developed relationships and touched many lives for good. Sandra also worked tirelessly on behalf of her family making hundreds of delicious Sunday dinners. This brought all of the cousins together and helped to ensure they became a tight-knit and supportive group of friends. Christmas Eve was especially memorable as she would have all the extended family over for a special dinner and pajama party.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul Gardner; twin daughters Pamela (Mark) Pierce; Tamara (Henry) Copier; sons, Mark (Shelly) Gardner; Todd (Tami) Gardner; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and her dog, Maggie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at The Old Meeting House, 4120 South Highland Drive from 6-8 pm on Friday February 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
https://intermountainhealthcare.org ,
www.heart.org or the
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
https://www.cff.org/give-today/
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020