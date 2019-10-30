|
1938 ~ 2019
Sandra Gay Johnston, a beloved mother, age 81, died Sun. Oct 27, 2019 at her daughter's home in West Jordan, UT surrounded by family after several months of declining health related to strokes.
She was born April 27, 1938 in Modesto California to Fred Lincoln Clawson and Roma Henrietta Dotson. She was the oldest of 6 children.
At a young age, she developed a great love for the Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, and served in many callings. She taught her fourteen children about Jesus Christ, His atonement and her love for Him, both in word and example through her life of service.
At age 7, she saw a film about the life of pianist Frederick Chopin and dedicated herself to learning the piano. She developed her gift of music and shared it with all of her children, through singing and musical instruments. Besides teaching many of her children to play piano, she taught numerous other piano students in her home.
She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1956 and shortly after married Edward Larry Johnston in the Los Angeles Temple on Aug 17, 1956. They moved to Texas, Arizona, California, and Utah as she followed his career in the Air Force. She worked hard and sacrificed much to provide for the needs, and some of the wants of her children. Along with caring for her children she cared for many other individuals in their time of need.
She is survived by her children Richard (Susan), Sheri (Michael) Anderson, Heidi (Gary) Waldrop, John (Kris), Rodney (Teresa), Paul (Connie), Wendi (David) Prentice, Kelli Wood, Jenni (Kent) Shelton, Charles (Heather), Merri (Ellis) Rygg, Mark (Becky Blaisdell), brothers Don, David (Jennie) and Leslie (Bev) Clawson, sister Nancy Clawson, 63 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, parents Fred and Roma, brother Larry (Mary Ann) Clawson, sister-in-law Schelle Clawson, sons Robert and Michael (Betty Jean), and a stillborn granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Nov. 2nd at 12 noon at LDS chapel at 4232 W 5015 S. Viewing held Friday evening from 6-8pm at the same location. Additional viewing one hour before the funeral. Interment on Sunday at 10am at Valley View Memorial Park Sunday 4400 W. 4100 S.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019