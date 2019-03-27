Sandra Grimsley Wallentine

Murray, UT-Sandra Grimsley Wallentine, age 73 passed away from pancreatic cancer on Mar 24, 2019. She was born Oct 22, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest and Mae Dehmel. She graduated from South High School in 1964. She was married to Leo Grimsley on Jun 7, 1969 and they were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple in 1979. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including a Church-service mission in the Salt Lake Inner City Mission. She was a secretary for years and retired in 2013. After the passing of Leo in 2011, she married Glen Craig Wallentine in 2015. Sandra is survived by her husband Craig, 4 children; Laura (Tony) Kelsey, Steven (Kelly) Grimsley, Rebecca (Mike) Walker, and Adam (Janet) Grimsley; ten grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Sharon. She is preceded in death by her eternal companion Leo Grimsley and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at the church (464 W Germania) on Saturday, Mar 30 at 11 am with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM. Viewing to be held at Redwood Memorial Mortuary (6500 S. Redwood) on Friday, Mar 29 from 6-8 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialutah.com.



Published in Deseret News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019