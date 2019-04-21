Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward Church
295 S State
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward Chapel
295 S State
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kae Johnson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Kae Johnson Obituary
Sandra Kae Johnson
06/05/1937 - 04/27/2019
Mount Pleasant, UT-Sandra Kae Nielson Johnson, age 81, passed away April 17, 2019 at the Sanpete Valley Hospital from congestive heart failure. She was born June 5, 1937 in Salt Lake City to William and Sena Nielson of Ephraim, Utah. She married Evan Philip Johnson, on August 11, 1955, and were later sealed in the Manti Temple on April 16, 1966. Art class in high school was her love and passion. When her children were older, she self taught herself how to paint. In the early nineties, Sandra was named Utah's Leading Woman Artist. She has painted many inspiring paintings in oil, pastels, watercolors, and acrylics. Her artwork is displayed in many homes and museums all over Utah. Sandra loved her family and her happiest times were spent with them. She was a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Say Saints and had a strong testimony. She is survived by husband, Evan Philip Johnson. Children: LuCinda (Terry) Brotherson, Mt. Pleasant; Chad (Janet) Johnson, Fairview; Cherrie (Frank) Servey, Mt. Pleasant; Carma (Berkley) White, Mt. Pleasant; Craig (Lisa) Johnson, Price, her sisters; JoAnn Hosick, Camille Oberhansley, Sena Janel Strode, and her brother William (Pete) Nielson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward Chapel. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward Church (295 S State). Interment in the Mount Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.