Sandra Kae Johnson

06/05/1937 - 04/27/2019

Mount Pleasant, UT-Sandra Kae Nielson Johnson, age 81, passed away April 17, 2019 at the Sanpete Valley Hospital from congestive heart failure. She was born June 5, 1937 in Salt Lake City to William and Sena Nielson of Ephraim, Utah. She married Evan Philip Johnson, on August 11, 1955, and were later sealed in the Manti Temple on April 16, 1966. Art class in high school was her love and passion. When her children were older, she self taught herself how to paint. In the early nineties, Sandra was named Utah's Leading Woman Artist. She has painted many inspiring paintings in oil, pastels, watercolors, and acrylics. Her artwork is displayed in many homes and museums all over Utah. Sandra loved her family and her happiest times were spent with them. She was a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Say Saints and had a strong testimony. She is survived by husband, Evan Philip Johnson. Children: LuCinda (Terry) Brotherson, Mt. Pleasant; Chad (Janet) Johnson, Fairview; Cherrie (Frank) Servey, Mt. Pleasant; Carma (Berkley) White, Mt. Pleasant; Craig (Lisa) Johnson, Price, her sisters; JoAnn Hosick, Camille Oberhansley, Sena Janel Strode, and her brother William (Pete) Nielson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward Chapel. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward Church (295 S State). Interment in the Mount Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com

