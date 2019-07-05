1943 ~ 2019

Sandra Kathleen Christiansen Jaussi passed away at the age of 75 on June 28th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John L. Jaussi; and her children, Michael Jaussi, Christopher Jaussi, Geneva Jaussi, Elizabeth (Dave) McEuen, Paul (Kristin) Jaussi; and ten grandchildren.

Sandy was born December 12, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah. Her parents were Ralph and Dorothy Christiansen. In June 1966, she graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelors Degree. Sandy married the love of her life, John Jaussi on May 8th, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Sandy, a talented teacher at North Summit High School taught English and P.E. while coaching girls' basketball. She started the N.S.H.S. drill team, ski club, and was a cheerleading adviser. Sandy loved the water and enjoyed teaching synchronized swimming to the members of the community.

In 1995, Sandy received a Master Degree in Educational Counseling. She then worked as the North Summit Middle School and Elementary School counselor. She retired after 31 years of service in education.

Her family was her greatest joy. She gave everything she had to her family and enjoyed watching them live life to the fullest. Sandy always had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served in several presidencies, spending a great deal of time in the Primary.

Heaven took back one of its greatest angels. Sandy was an amazing person, not only because of her intelligence, wit, and kindness but because she truly loved us. We will love you, to the moon and back, until we join you.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7th from 6pm to 8pm at the LDS chapel located 79 South 1525 West, Farmington, Utah. Another viewing will be held Monday, July 9th from 9:30am to 10:30am with a funeral service to start at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel, 30899 Old Lincoln Highway, Wanship, Utah. Interment will be at Wanship Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from July 5 to July 6, 2019