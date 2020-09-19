Sandra Kay Gallegos
3/3/1948 ~ 9/11/2020
Sandra Kay Gallegos passed away peacefully by her husband's side in South Jordan, Utah on 9/11/2020. She was born to Vernon Leroy Thurber and Luella Cox on 3/3/1948 in Superior, Nebraska. She married Manuel Lee Gallegos on 2/14/1970 in Pleasant View, Utah and they were together for 50 years.
Sandra graduated with honors from Minidoka County High School. She studied at Stevens-Henager College and worked as a federal employee for 40 years. She was a creative soul and enjoyed sewing, painting, crafting, and most of all gardening. She was very good at spoiling her 3 grandchildren. Sandra loved her family and was a dedicated mother and wife.
She is survived by her husband Lee Gallegos, children Matthew, Ryan and Courtney Gallegos, grandchildren Madelynn, Samuel, and Addison Gallegos, siblings Allen Thurber, Duane Thurber, Marcia Harding, and Maxine McCombs.
Preceded in death by parents Vernon and Luella Cox Thurber and daughter Camille Suzanne Gallegos.
Public viewing Monday Sept. 21 from 5 - 8pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
Service and Interment Sept. 22 at 11am at South Jordan Cemetery, 10630 S. 1055 W. South Jordan, Utah.
While paying your respects, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
We'd like to thank Intermountain Healthcare Hospice for their excellent care of Sandra in her and Lee's time of need.
Please go to www.jenkins-soffe.com
to say a word and light a candle for Sandra.