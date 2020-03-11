|
|
Sandra M. McKean
1947 ~ 2020
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Sandra M McKean, loving wife, mother and Nana passed away suddenly at her home in Murray, Utah.
Sandra was born on March 31,1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank and Lavina (Dodge) Moeller. She married Robert (Bob) D. McKean on April 27,1967 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had two children together Chris and Mindy, her husband Bob had two boys Robert and David from his previous marriage that Sandra loved as her own.
Early in Sandra's childhood her father opened a precast business known as Dura-Crete, Inc. Sandra attended college for a short time before she married Robert and together the two of them ran the family owned business for many years. Sandra had a love for her business and all the employees who have worked for her and Bob.
Sandra loved to be around family and friends, traveling, fishing & boating. Sandra had a love for reading and writing.
Sandra had 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren she loved them all dearly and they were her pride and joy. Sandra loved to hear about all the exciting things her grandchildren accomplished. Sandra always made sure she had the right snacks, food, drinks and prizes for her grandchildren when they came over.
She is survived by her husband Bob, three children Robert (Colleen), David, and Chris (Brittney). Her granddaughters Bobbi (Cody), Kaleigh, Emma, Alysia and Nichele and grandsons David, Mason and Cameron. Her Sister Pam, and her extended family and her dear friends.
She is preceded in death by parents, Frank and LaVina Moeller, and her daughter Mindy.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Memorial Estates Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray Utah. A viewing will be held Friday March 13, 2020 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday morning from 11:30-12:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held Memorial Holladay Cemetery 4900 S Memory Lane, Holladay Utah. In lieu of flowers the family requests to make a donation to , school or church.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020