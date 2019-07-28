|
|
1933 ~ 2019
Sandra Nelson of Lindon, Utah, our cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away with peace and courage on the evening of July 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Her wonderful life can best be described in terms of angelic service.
Sandy was born in Los Angeles, the city of angels, on February 4, 1933. She was a true angel of mercy throughout her life. She never let the hardships and unfairness of her early years embitter her against life or God. Her faith in God was unshakable. Perhaps these early trials led her to a career in nursing where her passion and love for healing heart, body and soul was manifest in her life-long service as a registered nurse.
Seeking a better life, she relocated her young family to Utah. Because of that inspired choice, the most important piece of her life puzzle came together. She met the love of her life, Ed Nelson. Sandy and Ed were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1983. Throughout their 36 years of marriage they worked successfully to unite two families as one, where the word "step" just wasn't used.
Her devotion to God was exemplified by the many callings she fulfilled in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also loved serving alongside Ed in their many years at the Provo MTC, their full-time mission in Denver, Colorado, and as temple workers.
She is survived by her loving eternal companion, George Edward Nelson, Jr., her children: Jann (Dave) Ranks, Greg (Lora) Nelson, Doug (Caren) Nelson, Steve (Michelle) Pruden, Dan (Tammy) Nelson, Scott (Markel) Pruden, Kelli (Tai) Mecham, Matt (Becky) Nelson, 24 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret, granddaughter Reagan, and many furry friends.
All services will be held at the Lindon Utah Stake Center 1050 East 100 North, Lindon, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, from 6:30 - 8:30pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am, preceded by a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30am. Internment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1736 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah at 3:30pm. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019