Sandra Wall
1949 ~ 2020
Sandra Sue Snider Wall, 70, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has passed peacefully from this world to the next on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She has spent her last day surrounded by her large loving family as they shared many love filled memories.
Born in Denver, Colorado on March 31, 1949, Sandy lived her early childhood in the Longmont, Colorado area. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in her early teens.
Sandy was a pioneer in the efforts for equal pay for women, and successfully changed federal law, winning a settlement for not only herself, but every other woman in the company she worked for at the time.
After raising most of her large family, she returned to school at San Juan College, where she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse, graduating at the top of her class in 1994, a career she enjoyed until early onset Alzheimer's made it impossible for her to continue nursing.
She loved to crochet, winning a number of ribbons at the State Fair and blessing her family with the many Afghans that she made.
She is survived by her children - Monica (Brian) Rogers, Misty (Jay) Thompson, Jared (Christa) Dean, Melanie (Jonathan) Bond, Amber Hobdy, Lindsey (Jana) Dean-Tilton, Summer (Kris Buranek) Dean and daughter in love Kristy (Nate) Dean- Pemberton. She was blessed by a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Cheryl (Eric) Lo, and Rolland Wall's children.
Preceding her in death were her husband Rolland Clark Wall; and son Joel Dennis Dean. Sandy was also preceded in death by her parents Donald Snider and Betty Pendleton Quaiker Blair.
Sandy will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and love of others.
Her life will be celebrated Monday, March 16, 2020, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 am and funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Family will receive visitors at a family viewing the evening before (Sunday) from 6:00-8:00pm, also at McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020