Sandra Webster Shepard
August 4, 1944- March 24, 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Sandy Shepard passed peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was born in Montreal, Canada on August 4, 1944 to Marguerite and Willard Webster, who preceded her in death. She was the eldest sibling to Ann and Kathy, who preceded her in death, and Ross, who lives in Winnipeg with wife Krys Baronowski- Webster. Sandy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Chase, and seven of her eight children. DeDe passed away in a car accident at 18 years of age. Her children are: Alexys (Michael Steiner), Chuck (Jennifer), Danny (Sara), Margaret (Justin Beardall), David (Terra), Jenny (Joseph Shackelford), and Lane (Katie), twenty-three grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Her husband, Chase, who developed a severe form of dementia, had been lovingly cared for by Sandy in the nursing home every day. Sandy was a passionate high school teacher for 23 years in special ed., as head of that department. She returned to school at 59, and became a Physician Assistant. She practiced for 7 years prior to retiring. Her hobbies were swimming, genealogy, learning, traveling and spending time with family. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Sandy was enthusiastic about life and such a dynamic story teller. Her family was enamored by her amazing beautiful spirit. She radiated such love to all.
A celebration of her life will be held once gathering restrictions have been lifted.
For full obituary please visit, www.serenityfhs.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 26, 2020