Sandy Burgess
In Loving Memory
Sandy, it has been a very long year without you for all of us who love and miss you so much. We take comfort in knowing that after your valiant fight against cancer you are no longer in pain, and we picture you with loved ones laughing, knitting, crafting, and sharing memories. We have sensed your presence in the flutter of a hummingbird's wings, the budding of a blossom, and the promise of a rainbow.
I miss your smile, your morning hugs, and your "I love you the most" remark each day. I treasure your heart collection, which though large will never compare to your generous heart. Thank you for the amazing love we share and for being such a beautiful wife, mother, and best friend. I long to be with you again, to tell you about my journey, and to learn more about yours.
People walk through our lives, but only true friends leave footprints on our hearts. Thank you for leaving so many heartfelt footprints for us to remember your goodness and grace. We all miss your beautiful smile. You'll forever be in our hearts and prayers.
We love you,and miss you the most, Bob, Jason & Lory, family and friends.
A memorial open house is being sponsored by the Donor Family Services to honor Sandy and others who have donated their bodies to medical research. It will be held at the Celebration of Life Monument on Saturday, August 24, at Library Square, 500 South 300 East, SLC. Family and friends may drop by anytime between 9 and 11A.M., or in the future to see Sandy's name on the monument. Thank you for your love and support throughout this difficult year.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019