Sara Cleo Lund
1921 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Sara Cleo Lund passed away July 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, born February 22, 1921 in Malad, Idaho. She married Arthur Harry Lund in Long Beach, CA, July 20,1940, the marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. She is survived by children Arthur Wayne, Margie Sharon Brasher (Theo), Lawrence Gregory (Taunya), 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, son Jerry Michael (Sharon), granddaughter Beverly Ann Lund Jones, and two great grandsons David McLeod, Thomas Arthur Lund. Funeral Services on Tuesday July 30th at 2:00 pm with viewing one hour prior, at Lake Hills Memorial Mortuary 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah.
