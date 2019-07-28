Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lake Hills Memorial Mortuary
10055 South State Street
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Hills Memorial Mortuary
10055 South State Street
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Cleo Lund


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Cleo Lund Obituary
Sara Cleo Lund
1921 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Sara Cleo Lund passed away July 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, born February 22, 1921 in Malad, Idaho. She married Arthur Harry Lund in Long Beach, CA, July 20,1940, the marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. She is survived by children Arthur Wayne, Margie Sharon Brasher (Theo), Lawrence Gregory (Taunya), 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, son Jerry Michael (Sharon), granddaughter Beverly Ann Lund Jones, and two great grandsons David McLeod, Thomas Arthur Lund. Funeral Services on Tuesday July 30th at 2:00 pm with viewing one hour prior, at Lake Hills Memorial Mortuary 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah.
logo

Published in Deseret News from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now