|
|
Sara Rebecca Bouck Hennessy, known to family and friends as Becky, passed away on February 7th at her home in Kaysville, Utah. Her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer ended just weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday with family and friends and exactly 12 months from the day she was diagnosed.
Becky was born on January 24th, 1970 in Salt Lake City to Janice Cannon Bouck and Larry Sidney Bouck. During her childhood, her family lived in Salt Lake City, UT, Tulsa, OK, Englewood, CO, and Bakersfield, CA. She married Paul Andrew Stoltey in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1990, and he succumbed to cancer in 2002. Becky graduated with a degree in elementary education from California State University Bakersfield and taught school in Delano, CA, and at Reid School and Nibley Park Elementary in Salt Lake City. In 2005 Becky was sealed for time and all eternity to Michael Edward Hennessy in the Church's Salt Lake City Temple. They made their home in Salt Lake City, UT, Melbourne, FL, and Kaysville, UT. They welcomed two handsome sons, Joseph and Aiden, into their family in 2007 and 2010.
Joseph and Aiden were Becky's dreams come true because she had waited so long to have children. Nothing brought her more joy than to love them for exactly who they were. She knew them so well words weren't necessary for profound communication. She helped both boys develop a love for reading and learning and encouraged them to pursue their interests. A devoted wife and mother, she was well known for super fun birthdays she carefully planned for her family. She based all her decisions on what was best for her family. Her creative talents resulted in fantastic holiday celebrations, beautiful gardens, cool bedrooms for her boys and a bright, loving, nurturing home. Becky enjoyed volunteering at her kids' schools, home projects, and travel, especially to Europe. On every trip she researched places and events that her children would enjoy and that would expand their minds. Her beautiful voice graced her home and Church choirs wherever she lived.
Becky served in many Church callings in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Womens, including most recently as a Beehive advisor where she loved the young women dearly. She was a woman of great faith who assiduously followed the words of the living prophets. She will be remembered as a thoughtful, resilient person who loved her family, her Savior and His Church.
Becky is survived by her sons, her husband, her mother, and her siblings Jana Remy (Stijn), John Bouck (Callie), David Bouck (Autumn), and Susan MacMurdo (Chris), as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her grandparents, father and first husband.
The family wishes to thank all those who provided exceptional care for Becky in the past year, especially the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Funeral services will be held at the Kaysville Utah Deseret Mill Stake Center at 270 W. Burton Lane, Kaysville, UT on Saturday, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. Viewings will be held at Russon Mortuary at 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, UT on Friday, February 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 11:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday at the Stake Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2020