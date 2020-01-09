|
|
Sarah "Sharee" Adele Moreton Kunz
March 10, 1928 ~ January 7, 2020
Sarah "Sharee" Adele Moreton Kunz, 91, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Frederick Albert and Sarah Burton Moreton. Lovingly nicknamed Sharee by her father, she spent a delightful childhood with two older sisters and two younger brothers with best friend cousins living next door, and grandparents two doors away. She attended Butler Elementary School, Stewart Training School, Bryant Jr. High School and East High School. She graduated from the University of Utah, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. While employed at Coombs & Company in Salt Lake City she became acquainted with Paul Tibbs Kunz. They were married on July 11, 1958 in the Logan LDS Temple. He was a loving husband to her and they built a wonderful life together in Ogden, Utah where they resided for sixty years. Paul preceded her in death on her birthday, March 10, 2015.
Sharee and Paul together found fabulous friends. They cherished their friendships gained while serving the community and their church. Charismatic together, they entertained in their home beautifully and graciously. They invited all, hosting Cousins Club, Quorum parties and Study Group throughout the years.
Summers were spent at Bear Lake sharing many happy times there with family and friends. Paul and Sharee enjoyed their travels. One of their favorite destinations was Coronado, California in the winter months. Visiting with them in Coronado meant sunshine, music, good food, fun conversation, and laughter.
In her home, Sharee valued education and the development of talents. She expected diligence and high marks. She shared everything beautiful and of good rapport, such as music, art, food and travel. Early mornings, she could be found outside tending the garden, at her desk writing notes or in "the pink chair" finishing a knitting or needlepoint project. Forever loyal to family and friends, her gratitude, sincerity and concern often appeared as a kind note in the mail box, a prompt phone call, or her homemade chocolate cake delivered on both sad days and birthdays. Her grandchildren knew her love and nurture well. They anticipated her calls and cards, and appreciated her encouragement in achieving college educations.
In the Salt Lake and Ogden communities, she was actively involved in the Ogden Junior League, Ladies Literary Club, The Town Club, Ogden Symphony Ballet Association (now Onstage Ogden), Weber State and the University of Utah. Paul and Sharee enjoyed attending many community events, including the Utah Symphony, Ballet West, the Utah Opera and Pioneer Theater productions.
Sharee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Steadfast in her faith, she tried to live in harmony with Christ's teachings in thought, word and deed. Her testimony of prayer became a spiritual foundation for her and her family.
Sharee is survived by four children: Fred (Sharon) Kunz, Walt (Karen) Kunz, Paul (Cindy) Kunz, and Mary (Gordon Peterson); 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her daughter, Sarah Adele Dransfield, and one of her sisters, as well as her parents.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to caregivers.
Friends may visit with family on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A private family graveside service will be held.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020