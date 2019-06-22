Sarah May Tracy Blatter Mortensen

1930 - 2019

Only the passing of life's "twisting ways" have caused Sarah May's fascination for life's challenges to come to a close. Born In a log cabin during the "Great Depression" in Tyler, Montana, on Christmas Day 1930 to loving, productive parents, Lyman and Joy Tracy. May had an in-born obsession to use every opportunity to do the nearly impossible . . . as fast as possible. At the age of five, horses were a large part of her early life, resulting in rodeo trick riding on beautiful palomino horses that she had trained. Her horsemanship stunned audiences in Montana cities. Other early years saw her as rodeo queen, high school cheer leader, captain and highest scorer of the girls' basketball team, drum majorette of the school band, "home run queen" on the Great Falls, Montana, softball team, etc, etc. She attended Brigham Young University for two years and served as a secretary in a Washington, D.C. law firm, where she also attended a D.C. modeling school in her spare time.

She married David Lincoln Blatter in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 4, 1951. This resulted in the birth of four extraordinary children: Colleen (Jerron) Walker, Patricia Blatter, Duane (Joy), and Mark (Jacquie). Three served fulltime foreign missions for the Church. All earned advanced college educations. The family continued to grow with 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Having a highly refined magnetic personality, May launched a very rewarding career in network marketing. Always recognized as one of the very highest producers and widely respected in the trade. This included fast cars for which she was known among family, friends and highway patrolmen. She had a compelling, in-born desire to be generous with her success, and was.

After being single for 20 years she caught the attention of a previous friend, Walter Lamar Mortensen. They were married in the Bountiful, UT Temple on November 30, 2002. She enjoyed a loving relationship with Lamar's daughter Elise Mortensen West, along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A highlight of their significant sixteen years of marriage was serving in the Bountiful Temple and as the Mission Office Couple in the Hong Kong Temple of the Church from July 2005 to December 2006. She has also served faithfully in many church callings.

May is preceded in death by her father Lyman, mother Joy Reid Tracy, sister Wilma Beck, brother Reid Tracy and first husband David Lincoln Blatter.

A viewing will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Kimball Mill Ward, 650 South 200 East, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will follow from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon.



