Sarah Paige Seethaler
1990 ~ 2020
Sarah Paige Seethaler, age 29, passed away on June 18, 2020 at home with her parents (Kristen Nye Seethaler and Mark Hyrum Seethaler) in South Jordan after being diagnosed with liver cancer fewer than 60-days earlier. A socially-distanced public viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway Tuesday evening, June 23rd from 5:00-8:00PM. BYO mask, but nothing that would scare small children. Due to gathering restrictions a private funeral will be held on Wednesday and her internment will be in the South Jordan Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed to the Internet as referenced in her full obituary which can be viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com. In lieu of flowers her family is requesting that contributions towards a goal of $25,000 be made to the SARAH SMILES fundraiser at Primary Children's Hospital, the organization that saved her life. Use this QR code to reach that site and let's pay it forward together.
1990 ~ 2020
Sarah Paige Seethaler, age 29, passed away on June 18, 2020 at home with her parents (Kristen Nye Seethaler and Mark Hyrum Seethaler) in South Jordan after being diagnosed with liver cancer fewer than 60-days earlier. A socially-distanced public viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway Tuesday evening, June 23rd from 5:00-8:00PM. BYO mask, but nothing that would scare small children. Due to gathering restrictions a private funeral will be held on Wednesday and her internment will be in the South Jordan Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed to the Internet as referenced in her full obituary which can be viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com. In lieu of flowers her family is requesting that contributions towards a goal of $25,000 be made to the SARAH SMILES fundraiser at Primary Children's Hospital, the organization that saved her life. Use this QR code to reach that site and let's pay it forward together.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.