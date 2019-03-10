Services Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 S 900 E Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 474-9119 Memorial service 3:00 PM Red Butte Gardens 300 Wakara Way View Map Service 5:30 PM Cactus and Tropicals 2735 South 2000 East View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Knight Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah Symonds Knight

1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sarah S. Knight

Aug 20, 1981 ~ Mar 2, 2019

Sarah Symonds Chapin Knight passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 on Stansbury Island Utah, surrounded by all that she loved: Her devoted husband Tanner, her loving friend Naresh Francois, her two dogs, and nature.

Sarah was born on August 20, 1981 in Manhattan, New York, the daughter of Beverly Higbee Symonds and Joel Chapin. Sarah grew up in rural Glen, NY and graduated from Fonda-Fultonville High School in 1999. Sarah received an A.S degree from Fulton-Montgomery Community College in 2002, and then a Bachelor's and Master's degree in special education from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh in 2006. Sarah worked as a special education teacher, first in Ticonderoga, NY and later in Clearfield and Bountiful, Utah. As an educator, Sarah worked countless hours making a positive impact on her students' lives. Sarah's enduring patience, kindness, and wisdom suited her well for her role as an effective teacher. In 2015, she changed careers to work as a dealer representative for the Salt Lake City based clothing company Kuhl. At Kuhl, Sarah's cheerful, diplomatic personality enabled her to become an integral part of an effective team. Sarah was highly skilled and productive at her job, while maintaining her ever present genuine respect and sincerity for everyone she worked with.

Sarah married Tanner Knight on December 12, 2012 in Salt Lake City. In May of 2013 an unforgettable celebration of their marriage was held in Moab Utah, for their many family and friends. This event was filled with joy and laughter that would become a cherished memory for all who were present. Sarah and Tanner's life together was a filled with the company of many close friends who all shared a love of the outdoors, adventure, music, art and food. Countless camping trips, mountain biking, and hiking with their two beloved dogs Jack and Max brought joy to their time together. Sarah was described by Tanner as having a transformative power over everyone she encountered saying, "She was the best person I ever knew". Sarah's ability to positively transform was not limited to people. Sarah had a creative mind and a pioneering spirt that could transform a dry sun- baked yard into a garden oasis of vegetables, fruit and flowers. Her love of the natural world was a passion and provided endless joy. By age four she could specifically name every wildflower, bird, and berry she encountered. This ability expanded throughout her lifetime. She also had a special fondness for animals both wild and domestic, raising chickens, sheep, goats, rabbits, dogs, bees, and ferrets to name a few.

Sarah's hospitality was legendary. She will be remembered for making unforgettable meals for friends and family at any hour of the day or night, whether inside their home or on a camp fire in the wilderness. Her ever present kindness, compassion, grace, and humor were an inspiration to all. These qualities are unanimously echoed by those who knew her, from her childhood days to the present. Sarah's devotion to her family was paramount, despite the miles between us. Sarah made her parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins always feel so loved. Her family's trips to visit Sarah and Tanner were always epic adventures and the highlight of every year.

Sarah is survived by her husband Tanner Knight of Salt Lake City, her mother, Beverly Symonds of Queensbury NY, her father Joel Chapin and step-mother Linda Wason of Amsterdam, NY, her brothers Benjamin Chapin, Ian Chapin and his partner Courtney Leo, Lucas Chapin and his wife Hikari Morikawa and brother Noah Benveniste as well as Grandparents Marieanne and William Wason. Also survived by mother-in-law Alice Knight, brother-in-in law Travis Knight and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded by her maternal grandparents Patricia and Francis Symonds and paternal grandparents Ruth and Russel Chapin and her father-in-law Doug Knight.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday March 11 at Red Butte Gardens, 300 Wakara Way, followed by a reception at Cactus and Tropicals, 2735 South 2000 East, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Donations may be made in Sarah's memory to any S.P.C.A. or other .

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries