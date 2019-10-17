|
|
Saundra Marie Brinkley
1941 ~ 2019
Saundra passed away on October 15, 2019 in Riverton, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 14, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Farris Horner and Pauline Swain. A viewing will be Saturday, October 19th from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4100 S. 4335 W., West Valley City, followed by a graveside service at 3:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park. To view the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019