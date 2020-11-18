Saundra Zirker Maeser
1937 ~ 2020
Softly and tenderly Saundra Zirker Maeser left mortality early in the morning on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She fought a two-and-a-half-year battle against pancreatic cancer. Saundra was born in Myton, UT on July 10, 1937 to Willis Norman Zirker and Mary Fredonia Forsyth. She had two brothers, Norman Forsyth Zirker and William Roe Zirker. Saundra grew up in her beloved San Diego, California. She married Earl Stanford Maeser on July 27, 1963. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers; a daughter-in-law ,Tanya Ellis Maeser; and her huband, Earl, who passed away in July, 2020. Saundra and Earl are survived by six children: Amanda (Mark Rasmussen) of West Linn, OR; Earl Stanford Jr. (Lorah Evans) of Lehi, UT; Mark (Ann Hasek) of Lindon, UT; Jon (Anna Lalbeharry) of Millcreek, UT; Meredith (Paul Gardner) of Grand Junction, CO; and Nate (Tanya Ellis, deceased) of Midway, UT. They were blessed with 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing Friday evening, November 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, UT for friends and family. We will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Facebook on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. For a complete tribute to Saundra and a link to view the service, please go to: https://www.jenkins-soffe.com/obituaries
