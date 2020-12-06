1/1
Scott Donaldson
Scott K. Donaldson
1948 ~ 2020
Scott Kofoed Donaldson passed away on November 30, 2020. He is survived by his former wife, Shauna, and their three wonderful children: Travis, Tyler, and Brooke. Plus, he was blessed with 11 super grandkids (from oldest to youngest): Kate, Rachel, Brock, Ty, Taylor, Luke, Alyssa, Addi, Max, Joslyn, and Ellie. Scott appreciated his many friends, and since he never enjoyed ceremonies, he hopes that his friends and extended family will respect his wishes to have a quiet gathering with just his immediate family. With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord, Scott looks forward to a joyous reunion when, someday, we'll join together again. In lieu of flowers, please gather with friends who knew Scott, and enjoy a nice meal or round of golf.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
What a dear friend! So many good memories of good times and service together. We will miss him.
John and Arliss Winder
Friend
December 5, 2020
I will miss my cousin, buddy, and New Zealand missionary hero; for a while. His nuclear personality and questionable sense of humor made him truly one of a kind. He would light up any room. I love him!

Steve Weston
Steve Weston
Friend
December 4, 2020
Scott was a great friend from third grade on. He could make me laugh so hard but also had a deep caring side. I will miss his occasional calls which always lifted me and made my day. So blessed to have known him.
Lori Boyer
Friend
December 3, 2020
What can you say about Scott? His Wit was unsurpassed. His suspender trick and bathtub filling is memorable for his brother. We spent many hours playing tennis in my backyard late at night to the annoyance of the neighbors. Scott was a severe competitor and loved to play golf and tennis. He could throw a Nerf football a mile and could hit a softball about the same distance. Brought me lots of laughs through the years. What a great friend to remember. God bless his family at this time with the memories and the knowledge that he had in his Savior Jesus Christ. You will certainly be missed with all your antics and laughter Scott. Love you. Mel Short

Oh Scott. He and Shauna were some of our closest friends when we lived in West Jordan. Those years were the best. So many nights in our backyard playing tennis. Fun trip to St George sharing a room on our way down cuz both us couples were too cheap to each get a room. New Years Eve party’s with all our friends. Scott was probably the funniest guy I have ever known. He also had a good heart. He came to our house in the middle of the night when Mel had to take me to the ER and stayed with all our kids. He was a good man who loved his family, friends and the Lord. You will be missed Scott. We love you. Vicki Short
Mel and Vicki Short
Friend
