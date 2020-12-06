Scott K. Donaldson
1948 ~ 2020
Scott Kofoed Donaldson passed away on November 30, 2020. He is survived by his former wife, Shauna, and their three wonderful children: Travis, Tyler, and Brooke. Plus, he was blessed with 11 super grandkids (from oldest to youngest): Kate, Rachel, Brock, Ty, Taylor, Luke, Alyssa, Addi, Max, Joslyn, and Ellie. Scott appreciated his many friends, and since he never enjoyed ceremonies, he hopes that his friends and extended family will respect his wishes to have a quiet gathering with just his immediate family. With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord, Scott looks forward to a joyous reunion when, someday, we'll join together again. In lieu of flowers, please gather with friends who knew Scott, and enjoy a nice meal or round of golf.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2020.