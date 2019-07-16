1951 ~ 2019

Scott Eugene Purdie, age 67, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on July 9, 2019. Scott was born on October 11, 1951 to loving parents Neil and Glenna Purdie in Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduating from Highland High School in 1970, he went on to serve the Lord in the Texas South Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and then graduate from the University of Utah in Business Management in 1976. He married the love of his life, Debbie (Giles) Purdie, for time and all eternity on September 5, 1975 in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ. Scott focused his career in the office products industry, becoming a beloved sales manager for many companies by viewing his job as one of service to others. He approached all aspects of his life that same way-lifting everyone up and adding a little slice of sunshine to their day. Scott adored baseball, especially the Seattle Mariners and their magical 1995 playoff run. He even built a batting cage in his backyard for everyone to share in his favorite sport. He developed a passion for biking, key lime pie (the more tart, the better) and yard work. His silly sense of humor touched countless lives around the world. Scott is survived by his wife, Debbie, and three grown children: Jennifer, Chad and Justin. Anyone wishing to celebrate his life is welcome to attend services held at the Church of Jesus Christ, 6655 East Preston St. in Mesa, Arizona on July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a viewing before at 9 a.m.

Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019