|
|
Scott Giles
1957 ~ 2020
Scott Giles was born on April 10, 1957 to John L. Giles and Betty Lou Giles. He passed away peacefully at his home in South Jordan, Utah on May 12, 2020. Jesus taught to love thy neighbor as thyself. Scott's life was a living testament of Christ and his teachings. Most of all Scott loved his family, Heavenly Father and Jesus, and friends. Even battling cancer Scott was kind, grateful, and generous. Scott will be missed by everyone blessed enough to have known him. The example of how he lived his life will never be forgotten. Scott made the ordinary extraordinary. Scott was preceded in death by his father, sister, and uncle who he was anticipating a happy reunion with when he passed. He is survived by his loving wife Tammy, 3 children: Loni, Brad, Stacie (Zellie), and seven grandchildren (and another granddaughter due in Sept.). Services will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. The viewing will be on Tuesday, May 19th from 6-8 and on May 20th from 10:00-10:45. The service will be on Wednesday, May 20th at 11:00 AM. Social distancing will be adhered to, so friends and family will be seated in three rooms in the mortuary. There will also be a live feed of the service available on the mortuary's web page. www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020