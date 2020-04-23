|
1951 ~ 2020
Scott Gottschall, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after battling cancer for many years as well as enduring many other health complications.
He was born on October 13, 1951 in Fort Ord, California to Richard Keith Gottschall and Gaell Moss Gottschall. Scott married his best friend and sweetheart Becky McMillan on July 18, 1980; later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Scott is survived by his loving wife Becky; favorite daughter, Rachel; sister, Leslie Olsson; brother, Grant Gottschall.
Scott had a gift for making everyone around him feel special and loved. He loved spending time in the outdoors and playing World of Warcraft.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the West Jordan City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020