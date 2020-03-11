|
|
Scott passed away on Saturday, March 7th at his home in Sandy, UT from liver disease. He died peacefully in the arms of his wife, surrounded by his family and listening to the music he loved.
Scott was born on June 3, 1966 in Ogden, UT to Clovis and Lucille Nyland Turner. Scott grew up in Sunset, UT and attended Clearfield High School. He then obtained his Bachelor's degree in History from Weber State University in 1989. He went on to work in the aerospace industry for 29 years including Hercules Aerospace, ATK and Albany International where he made many lifelong friends.
Scott was passionate about history, sports, music and entertaining family and friends with his superb cooking. He loved to joke and could bring a smile or a scream with his antics. His booming voice and quick smile will be greatly missed. Scott loved to tell stories and was a wonderful conversationalist. At work he was known as the go to person for all the inside information. Scott had a great love for animals and one of his last wishes was to be home with his dogs Cody, Neville and Chance "in spirit."
Scott's greatest joy was his family. Scott and Robin were married on May 30th, 1998 and with this union came four beautiful daughters that he loved dearly and considered his own. One year later Lance came into the world and completed the family. Scott and Lance were known to spend hours discussing/arguing about history and both shared a talent for drawing. Scott was "Papa" to his grandchildren Jewell and Johnny Hartman. He and Jewell had a special bond, and both had a vivid imagination that they put to good use while playing.
Scott is survived by his wife of 21 years, Robin Skillings-Turner, daughters Emily Skillings, Lizzy Hartman (Tyler), Erica Mills (Sam), Laney Skillings and son Lance Turner. Preceded in death by his parents Clovis and Lucille Turner.
In the words of Scott's favorite musician Van Morrison, "Let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic."
Memories may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 11, 2020