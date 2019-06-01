Scott McDonald

1951 ~ 2009

It's been 10 years since we lost you, but there's no doubt your legacy lives on. Your example of strength and courage and your ability to find humor even in tough moments buoys us up as life's challenges come. We have felt your presence in a very real way during some of these times.

We remember your gregarious personality and optimistic outlook. We miss you and are still all too painfully aware that what you wanted at this time was to be with your family and to know your grandkids. We mourn the fact that you didn't get to experience these joys, but we are striving to be united and do our best.

Although memories fade and we'd do anything to hear your laugh again, you live on in our hearts and lives. Thank you, Pops. We love you so much!

Published in Deseret News from June 1 to June 2, 2019