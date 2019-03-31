|
June 2, 1953 - March 30, 2019
Scott returned to his loving Heavenly Father in a peaceful manner at the age of 65. He was a special spirit destined for greater things. Survived by his angel mother, Barbara B. Davis, his sister, Connie, and his three brothers, Gary, Bryan and Wayne. Preceded in death by his father, Neale G. Davis. Scott's family would like to express our deepest appreciation for those who have assisted in any way in Scott's life.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Centerville 19th Ward, 900 South 400 East, Centerville, where a viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment-Centerville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019