Scott Phillip (Phil) Horsley
1938 - 2020
Phil Horsley, a resident of Palo Alto, California, died Peacefully in El Camino Hospital, Mountain View, California on Wednesday October 21, 2020 of complications related to spinal surgery.
Phil was born in Brigham City, Utah on October 16, 1938. His parents were Scott Preston Horsley and Manilla Poulter Horsley. He is proceeded in death by his brother Clem and is survived by his sister, Joan Horsley Haskins.
Phil graduated from Box Elder High School in 1956 and the University of Utah in 1960, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
After graduating with an MBA from Cornell, Phil started work at Citibank as an investment analyst. He left Citibank in January 1968 to join Dominick & Dominick as manager of their investment advisory department. Other investment positions followed until 1977 when he was named vice president for investments at the University of Rochester. At the University Phil initiated a program focused on investments in venture capital and private equity. This successful initiative led Phil to leave the University in March 1983 and establish Horsley Keogh Associates (later renamed Horsley Bridge Partners), one of the earliest firms to offer institutional investors an opportunity to participate in private equity and venture capital investments.
In 2002, the firm was inducted into The Private Equity Hall of Fame and was cited for its leading role in fashioning the industry and building a business based on high integrity and exemplary professional conduct.
From a modest beginning, Horsley Bridge grew into an internationally recognized manager of private equity investments, raising over $12 billion of committed capital and operating from offices in San Francisco, London and Beijing.
After 48 years in the investment business, Phil retired in December 2010, enabling him to spend more time with Open to Hope; a family foundation honoring his deceased son Scott.
Phil has served on the board of trustees of the Eastman Dental Center, the National Advisory Council of the University of Utah and served as president of The Compassionate Friends Foundation and is the longest serving outside board member of Paychex, Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Call Horsley, and has three surviving daughters, Heidi Horsley and husband Markus Redding; Rebecca Bara and husband John; Heather Horsley and 10 grandchildren: Alexander Redding and Samantha Jing; Eliza, Scotty, Paige and Ryan Bara; and Travers, Tanner, Theodore and Tia Mei Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Horsley Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at the David Eccles School of Business.
Contact: katie.amundsen@eccles.utah.edu
Funeral Services will be held at Myers Mortuary 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Viewing will be from 9:30 - 10:30a.m. at the mortuary. A live streaming of the service will be available on Phil's online obituary page: https://www.myers-mortuary.com/

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Myers Mortuary
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
