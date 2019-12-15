Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LDS Chapel
1265 E 11000 So
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Chapel
1265 E 11000 So
Sandy, UT
View Map
Sean Samuel Barnhurst


1968 - 2019
Sean Samuel Barnhurst
1968 ~ 2019
Sandy, Utah-Sean Samuel Barnhurst, age 51, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at home on December 8, 2019, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. Sean was born September 26, 1968, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Burr Oberhansly and Marie Horrocks Barnhurst, the eldest of six children. He grew up in Sandy, Utah, where he attended Alta High School and Valley High School, graduating from Valley. Sean is survived by his parents, and his siblings Aaron, Nathan, Aimee, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his brother Christopher. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He had the gift of becoming friends with everyone he met.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at the LDS chapel at 1265 E 11000 So, Sandy. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing at 11:00 am followed by the services at noon. Please go to www.larkinmortuary.com for full obituary
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
