1/1
Senta Wilcox Tyler
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Senta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1977 ~ 2020
Senta was born June 27 1977 in Provo Utah to JoAnn and Richard Wilcox. She graduated Bingham High in 1995 as the Art Sterling Scholar and received her BA at USU in 1999 in graphic design. In 2012 Senta reconnected with her childhood friend, Adam Tyler, and they married in 2016. She was one of the most empathetic and compassionate individuals that most of us would ever know. Senta loved her 4 dogs and spending time sculpting, painting, drawing, and watching Jeopardy with her husband. She passed away Aug 5 at the age of 43 from multiple organ failures complicated by Covid.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Michael Tyler; step-daughter Whitney Rae Tyler, her parents, Richard Blaine Wilcox and Joann Bannon Wilcox; 3 younger brothers, Richard Wilcox, Dustin Wilcox, and Gregory Wilcox; 2 nephews, Parker Wilcox and Khoan Wilcox; and her God-twins Sophia Duncan and Scott Duncan II.
For complete obituary or to attend services virtually 9:30 Aug 15, please visit SentaTylerMemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
I remember her locker was right next to mine, she’d always come by and hang out for a little bit with my buddies. She always had a smile on, and was so nice. My heart hurts for her and her family. RIP Sentra ❤
Chad Swallow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved