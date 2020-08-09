1977 ~ 2020
Senta was born June 27 1977 in Provo Utah to JoAnn and Richard Wilcox. She graduated Bingham High in 1995 as the Art Sterling Scholar and received her BA at USU in 1999 in graphic design. In 2012 Senta reconnected with her childhood friend, Adam Tyler, and they married in 2016. She was one of the most empathetic and compassionate individuals that most of us would ever know. Senta loved her 4 dogs and spending time sculpting, painting, drawing, and watching Jeopardy with her husband. She passed away Aug 5 at the age of 43 from multiple organ failures complicated by Covid.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Michael Tyler; step-daughter Whitney Rae Tyler, her parents, Richard Blaine Wilcox and Joann Bannon Wilcox; 3 younger brothers, Richard Wilcox, Dustin Wilcox, and Gregory Wilcox; 2 nephews, Parker Wilcox and Khoan Wilcox; and her God-twins Sophia Duncan and Scott Duncan II.
For complete obituary or to attend services virtually 9:30 Aug 15, please visit SentaTylerMemorial.com