|
|
1925 ~ 2020
Heaven is a little more beautiful today now that it has received the soul of Setsuko Okawa Ono ("Sets"), who passed away peacefully in her home on February 15, 2020. Sets was the third of six children born to Kakutaro and Run Okawa on March 19, 1925, in Syracuse, Utah. Her parents had come to America seeking a better life, and worked as tenant farmers in Davis County all their lives. That is where and how Sets grew up. After graduating from Davis High School, she attended Weber State College; but after two quarters, she was called home to help out on the farm.
Although born into poverty, Sets always appreciated beauty, fashion, flowers and art. She always wanted to look her best, and always did so. As her parents couldn't afford new clothing for her and her sisters, she taught herself how to sew, and would then sew them all beautiful garments.
Even when she could afford to buy new clothes, she continued to sew. When her daughter Josette had an important event, like a piano recital or a trip to Hawaii, they would go together to the store and pick out the perfect pattern and the perfect fabric. Sets would then spend the next two weeks sewing it all together. She was meticulous, and would always make sure that every seam was flawless, and that the patterns all lined up perfectly.
Sets met and married Joe Ono in 1952, and they were together for 49 years until his passing in 2001. Sets suspended her artistic ambitions to help put her husband Joe through Dental School, and to raise their two children, Kim and Josette. But once her children were grown, and Joe's dental practice was flourishing, she decided to go back to school to further her love of art. Sets earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Utah and was admitted to Phi Beta Kappa in 1984 at the age of 59. Sets utilized her artistic talents to paint many beautiful oil paintings and watercolors, which her family and friends all treasure. She was a member of the Ching Hai Oriental Painting Society and enjoyed learning and painting from other members. She especially enjoyed painting Asian watercolors, using sumi-e and other techniques. For those lucky enough to have received one of these treasures, these were believed to be among her finest works.
Sets also loved to travel with her family. Among her favorite destinations were Paris, Hong Kong and Japan. Her travels always included visits to the finest art museums these cities had to offer. Sets was also a sports fan, especially playing golf with Joe and her sisters. She loved cheering for her Utah Utes football team, for which she was a season ticket holder for over 60 years. Desserts were her enduring weakness, especially See's Nuts & Chews. She believed it was never too early or late to enjoy a nutty chocolate treat, or a bowl of ice cream.
Sets was preceded in death by her husband Joe Ono, her infant daughter Joselyn, her beloved son Kim, brother Takeshi (Taxi), and her sister Hatsuye (Ness) Sasaki. She is survived by her daughter Josette Ono, her sisters Akiko, Hideko (June), and Ruthe, her brother Kay, as well as 8 nieces and nephews, and 9 grand- nieces and nephews, who will all miss her dearly. A special THANK YOU to all of her neighbors who helped her in every way, Mr. Lemmon and especially her good friend Janene Phillips.
A celebration of life service shall be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2pm at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E. Close friends and family are invited for visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Setsuko will be interred at the Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 11, 2020