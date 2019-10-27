Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT

Murray, UT-Severiano Castro Hernandez passed away October 23, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in Murray, Utah. He worked for Union Pacific for 33 years, loved camping with his family, and loved to spoil his four legged children Bella and Ruby. Severiano was a faithful member of the Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his first wife Minerva, parents, and siblings. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 - 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123 with a graveside service to follow at the West Jordan City Cemetery, 7800 S 1300 W, West Jordan, UT 84088. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019
