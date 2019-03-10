1924 ~ 2019

We stand on his shoulders in our blessed lives.

Seymour B. Hammond "Tim" died March 1, 2019 in Brewster, MA at age 94 at Cape Cod Hospital.

Born in Salt Lake City to James T. Hammond and Hortense Y. Hammond on December 20, 1924, he served in the Navy in WW II, taught at Purdue and the University of Utah, and served as a United Nations diplomat. "Tim & Lorrie" raised three children in Utah, Indonesia, France, and Austria, and lived the last 22 years in Brewster, Cape Cod.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine "Lorrie" Carlson Hammond, and children: Catherine, Glengariff, Ireland; Scott (Barbara), Provo, UT; and Shelley (John), Oxford, England. He is also loved and missed by his grandchildren: Becky (Michael), Rachel (Kevin), Tim (Tara), Kate (Peter), Mary Elizabeth, James, and John, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

A passionate peacemaker, in 1960 he took his family to Bandung, Indonesia with USAID, and later to Paris, France with UNESCO. He finished his career in Vienna, Austria with the International Atomic Energy Agency in 1986, and was recognized when the IAEA won The Nobel Peace Prize in 2005.

A devoted father, he taught his son to fly and his daughters and granddaughters to waltz. He built a cabin in Christmas Meadows, Utah that is a sanctuary for his family. Tim and Lorrie welcomed hundreds of visitors into their Cape Cod home, significantly expanding Red Sox Nation.

A dedicated learner, he attended U. of Washington, Columbia, Cornell, Stanford, and earned a PhD from Purdue University (1956), taught Electrical Engineering at the University of Utah, and published a leading textbook that was translated into 13 languages. In the course of his life he traveled to over 70 countries.

Unofficially, Tim and Lorrie "adopted" Marion Venter of Surrey, England (Conrad) and Herve de Murat of Garches, France (Marcella). Tim is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Harlan, Paul and Jim.

In kindness, the LDS Garden Park Ward will provide services to their returning son in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 16th at noon. Friends and family will gather at 11 am to pay respects.

The family expresses their profound gratitude to the doctors and staff at the Center for Sarcoma and Connective Tissue Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at give.unrefugees.org.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary