Shanna Lee Christiansen Mortensen

1931 ~ 2019

From time to time, an angel on loan from heaven is permitted to walk among us; empowered with faith and kindness and reflecting perfectly the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. One such angel is Shanna Lee Mortensen. In the early hours of July 16, 2019, at the West Jordan, Utah home of her daughter Kristi, she gently and peacefully returned to God; to be rejoined by her husband, daughter Karin Jane, brother Phil O. Christiansen, along with parents and family and friends who most certainly have awaited her arrival with great anticipation.

She was born June 19, 1931 in a one room log home to Daniel Ross Christiansen and Maxie Jane Olson of Fountain Green, Utah. She lived the idyllic country life until a tragic accident would claim the life of her younger brother in 1935.

After discovering that Shanna was deaf, her parents moved to Ogden, Utah in 1938; enabling her to attend the School for the deaf. This experience was a godsend, at the school she would develop many deeply cherished friendships which would accompany her throughout her life. One friendship would develop into a love story when she met W. David Mortensen.

As happily faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Dave and Shanna would be married and sealed on June 15, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple to be together through the eternities.

They raised five children; Kevin (Sandra), Kristi (Ron Nelson), Karin, Kent (Debbie), Kory (Viktoria).

In 1989 they mourned the passing of their daughter Karin

Currently she has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

After the children were older, Shanna worked for Becton Dickinson for a number of years from where she would retire.

She is a marvelous homemaker, wife, and mother. She received a Presidential award from the Utah Association of the Deaf for her work as an advocate and in support of her husband whilst he worked tirelessly bringing about change and awareness in behalf of the deaf community.

She loves to travel. And amazingly is a savant when it comes to important dates; remembering birthdates and anniversaries of immediate family, extended family, friends and on and on!

Most importantly, Shanna loves everyone. She treats all people along her path with respect and kindness. Her parting words to all she comes in contact with; from family and friends, to store checkers, and caregivers is always, "Thank you, I love you".

Her admonition to everyone she knows has been and will always be; "be good! Keep your faith in God, please!"

Mother; most elegant and exquisite and elect daughter of God, we love you. We'll do the best we can to follow the Savior as you do, and we can't wait until we see you again.

The family expresses our sincere gratitude to Rocky Mountain Hospice and Personal care for their tremendous service. In mom's words, "Thank you, I love you".

Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located on 6030 Kamas Dr., Taylorsville. Viewing on Friday July 19th from 7:00-9:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, (10600 So.), South Jordan and again on Saturday at the church from 9:00-9:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News from July 18 to July 19, 2019