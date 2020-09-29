Shannon Holmgren

Shannon Bradshaw Holmgren
1933 ~ 2020
Our feisty, stubborn, sweet, and loving matriarch passed away on September 21, 2020. Mom was born on September 29, 1933, The youngest child of Melvin K. and Mary Lorene Bradshaw. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Merrill, and Richard Bradshaw.
Mom married her sweetheart Richard Madson Holmgren on Aug. 15, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, Mom and Dad brought 6 beautiful children into the world. After Dad's untimely death in Nov. 1976, Mom shouldered the responsibility of being our family's matriarch. As a family, we are overjoyed that Mom and Dad are finally reunited.
Mom is survived by all 6 children - Kurt (Becky) Holmgren, Kim (Garff) Cannon, Karrie (Kerry) Miller, Kaye (Greg) Foy, Kristin (Mike) Thompson, and Kollin Holmgren. She leaves behind a 3-generation legacy of 27 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Of the many talents Mom had, her examples of hard work, unwavering commitment to do the right thing, and selfless service to others are those by which we honor her. Mom spent her life in the service of others, primarily making sure that they had delicious food in their bellies. The pride of her professional life was her humble catering company, aptly named Shannon's Catering.
Another one of mom's love was clothes. A fashionista in her own right, mom was a true collector of clothes. And more clothes. She may not have worn ¼ of them, but her closet was full of her favorite treasures.
Many Things can and will be said on your behalf dear Mother, but this is what we want to tell you most of all. We will miss you and will always love you. Give Dad a big hug for all of us and rest in his arms, again.
A private graveside service will be held on Sept. 30, 2020, for family members. Funeral services by Larkin Mortuary and interred at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation in Mom's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation at the University of Utah. We thank Sandy Health & Rehab for their care and keeping of Mom over the last 2 years. For more information please visit www.larkinmortuary.com
.