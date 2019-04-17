Home

Walker Sanderson Tribute Center
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northridge 4th Ward
1780 North 165 East
Orem, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Northridge 4th Ward
1780 North 165 East
Orem, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Northridge 4th Ward
1780 North 165 East
Orem, UT
View Map
Shannon Louise Hepworth Gowans

Shannon Louise Hepworth Gowans Obituary
In Loving Memory
Shannon Louise Hepworth Gowans, 84 of Orem, passed away April 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m., Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 North 165 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit at the church, Friday, April 19, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Saturday, 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Tooele City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
