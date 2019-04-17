|
In Loving Memory
Shannon Louise Hepworth Gowans, 84 of Orem, passed away April 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m., Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 North 165 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit at the church, Friday, April 19, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Saturday, 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Tooele City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019