Shannon Shetlin
1969 ~ 2020
Our beloved Shannon, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many, quietly left this life in the evening hours of Nov. 9th 2020 at her home, after a valiant battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jay, and her four beautiful children, Savanna, Josh (Emma), Colby (Jory) and Harrison, also her father and mother, Mike and Norma Warr and her sister Tracy and her brother Dustin.
She was born April 27, 1969 and was raised in a loving home and had a marvelous life. She lost her hearing at the age of two with Spinal Meningitis and spent the remainder of her life living in a silent world. She leveraged her disadvantages to find positivity and opportunity wherever possible. Without hearing a sound, she learned to play the piano. She performed as a dancer from her youth and continued dancing through her high school years helping her drill team take the state championship 2 years in a row. She was a member of the Weber State drill team and later with the University of Utah's Crimson Line.
Shannon served as a missionary in the Tucson, Arizona Mission and also as a Relief Society President in Cascais, Portugal.
Shannon was an avid health-nut, nutrition coach, and chiropractic advocate. Jay and Shannon were married in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1995 and have had 25 wonderful years together.
Shannon had the most amazing way of touching the hearts of everyone she met. Her quiet joyful nature...inviting, and her laugh...contagious. She loved life and celebrated it whenever she could with family and friends. She was a sweet but powerful spirit, a "Warr-ior." She is a shining example of all that is good. and leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion, service and love.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Hospice for the gentle, loving care that Shannon received from Adonica, Mary, Linda, Jackie and April.
A "Celebration of Life"
When: November 21, 2020 at 11am
Where: Jordan Heights LDS Meetinghouse - 4021 Shinnerock Dr, South Jordan, UT 84009.
** Due to Covid19, only family can attend in person **
*** Friends, please attend on Jay Shetlin Facebook Live ***
Link: YouTube Live link: https://youtu.be/tsX-uM_F3zQ
@ 11am or https://www.facebook.com/jay.shetlin
@ 11am
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.