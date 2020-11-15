1/1
Shannon Shetlin
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shannon Shetlin
1969 ~ 2020
Our beloved Shannon, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many, quietly left this life in the evening hours of Nov. 9th 2020 at her home, after a valiant battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jay, and her four beautiful children, Savanna, Josh (Emma), Colby (Jory) and Harrison, also her father and mother, Mike and Norma Warr and her sister Tracy and her brother Dustin.
She was born April 27, 1969 and was raised in a loving home and had a marvelous life. She lost her hearing at the age of two with Spinal Meningitis and spent the remainder of her life living in a silent world. She leveraged her disadvantages to find positivity and opportunity wherever possible. Without hearing a sound, she learned to play the piano. She performed as a dancer from her youth and continued dancing through her high school years helping her drill team take the state championship 2 years in a row. She was a member of the Weber State drill team and later with the University of Utah's Crimson Line.
Shannon served as a missionary in the Tucson, Arizona Mission and also as a Relief Society President in Cascais, Portugal.
Shannon was an avid health-nut, nutrition coach, and chiropractic advocate. Jay and Shannon were married in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1995 and have had 25 wonderful years together.
Shannon had the most amazing way of touching the hearts of everyone she met. Her quiet joyful nature...inviting, and her laugh...contagious. She loved life and celebrated it whenever she could with family and friends. She was a sweet but powerful spirit, a "Warr-ior." She is a shining example of all that is good. and leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion, service and love.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Hospice for the gentle, loving care that Shannon received from Adonica, Mary, Linda, Jackie and April.
A "Celebration of Life"
When: November 21, 2020 at 11am
Where: Jordan Heights LDS Meetinghouse - 4021 Shinnerock Dr, South Jordan, UT 84009.
** Due to Covid19, only family can attend in person **
*** Friends, please attend on Jay Shetlin Facebook Live ***
Link: YouTube Live link: https://youtu.be/tsX-uM_F3zQ @ 11am or https://www.facebook.com/jay.shetlin @ 11am
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Jordan Heights LDS Meetinghouse
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved