1970 ~ 2019
Shannon cherished mother, sister, daughter and friend passed away surrounded by loving family on December 11, 2019, in Everette, WA. Shannon was born on March 26th 1970, in Bountiful, Utah. Shannon was always cheerful and a friend to everyone she met. She was optimistic, caring and loved unconditionally. A free spirit, she was adventurous, loved animals and the outdoors. Shannon graduated from Highland High School in 1988 and later the University of Utah. She married Michael Dungan in 2001, later divorced. The pride and love of her life was her son Mac Dungan. Her favorite point of conversation was boasting about his accomplishments and how much she loved him. You couldn't talk to Shannon without hearing how proud she was of Mac.
Survived by son Mac Dungan, twin brother Shawn Warnock (Sheree), brother Ryan Warnock (Mocha), sister Leslie Price (Dave), mother Suzanne Warnock, father Bob Warnock (Bonnie), step-siblings Billy and Jacquie Swartzfager and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 5:00 p.m. at the 15th Street Gallery located at 1519 South 1500 East, SLC.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 22, 2019