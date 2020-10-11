1930 ~ 2020

On Thursday October 08, 2020, Sharee Howlett Walkingshaw passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. She was 90 years young.

Sharee was born in Salt Lake City on August 25, 1930 to Leighton and Alva (Hodson) Howlett. She graduated from East High School in 1946 and on February 19, 1950, she married the love of her life, Richard K. Walkingshaw. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Richard and Sharee shared five children. Richard (Shauna), David (Lori), Gordon (Susan), Tom (Rose), and Shellie (Ken). They have had the pleasure of enjoying nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

Sharee was a member of the LDS church and served in many roles throughout her life, often with the kids. Most recently she was very proud to be part of the compassionate committee. Sharee also worked for the Granite School District for over 20 years and was everyone's favorite 'lunch lady'. They all called her Mom, and she loved them all. She loved sports, the mountains and most of all, her family. Her beautiful smile and warm heart will be missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to know her.

Sharee is survived by her husband Richard, children Richard (Shauna), David, Tom (Rose), Shellie (Ken), daughter-in-law Susan, and brother Leigh. She was preceded in death by her son, Gordon, granddaughter Andrea, daughter-in-law Lori and her brother Eddie.

A very special thank you to our family on earth angel, Emma Walkingshaw Kelson for her hours and hours of love, support and unrelentless care giving to her grandma in her final days with us.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, where friends and family can call from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Graveside service and interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT 84092. In leu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharee's name to the Susan G. Komen foundation.



